Fort Wayne man sentenced to 27 years for drug distribution

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man has been sentenced to more than 27 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug distribution.

Eduardo Martinez, 32, was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court after pleading guilty to possessing with intent to distribute more than a kilogram of heroin, distributing more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, and possessing a firearm as an illegal alien.

Court documents reveal Martinez distributed meth, cocaine, and marijuana from July of 2013 through December of 2014. Wiretaps found that he had coordinated a shipment of heroin that was later seized. Martinez and six others were then arrested.

Martinez must serve 5 years of supervised release.