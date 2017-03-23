Fort Wayne man sentenced to 20 years in prison for drug charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A 39-year-old Fort Wayne man will spend the next 20 years in prison.

Acting US Attorney Clifford Johnson tells WOWO News that Christian Shelton was sentenced Thursday to 240 months in prison, plus two years of supervised release.

Shelton was convicted in June 2015 for maintaining a drug-involved premises, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Police searched his home in November 2012 and found marijuana, two guns, and other evidence of drug dealing.