Fort Wayne man sentenced to 151 months on drug charges

By Darrin Wright -
"Courtroom Gavel" by Joe Gratz, public domain

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man who was arrested last July on drug charges has been sentenced to 12 and a half years in prison.

40-year-old Marlon Cole was sentenced today to 151 months in prison, followed by three years supervised released, according to Acting US Attorney Clifford Johnson. Police raided a home on Third Street on July 21st last year and found around $9,000 in cocaine and heroin, alongside two guns and some ammunition and what was described as a “large” amount of cash.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, with assistance from the Fort Wayne Police Department.

