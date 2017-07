FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Tyquane Lamar Stewart, 25 of Fort Wayne, was sentenced Friday for the federal crime of Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Stewart was sentenced to 100 months imprisonment and one year of supervised release.

According to case documents, around November 16, 2016 Stewart was convicted of possessing a firearm after previously being convicted of attempted robbery, a class C felony, in December 2010.