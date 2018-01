FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man who was already serving time for a robbery will spend 50 more years in prison for a 2015 murder.

Our Partners in News at ABC 21 report Xavier Miller was sentenced Friday. He had confessed in court last year to fatally shooting 19-year-old Porter Billians in a vacant house just off US 27 near Paulding Road and Calhoun Street.

He was already serving 12 years on an unrelated robbery charge.