Fort Wayne Man Pleads Guilty To June, 2020 Murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man has pleaded guility to murder to the shooting death of a woman on the city’s northeast side. On Thursday, a plea agreement was reached for Martrell Weaver, 24, to serve 50 years in prison for killing Amanda Hoglund on June 24, 2020, on Clarmarnic Drive, near East State and Coliseum boulevards, according to The Journal Gazette.

The agreement was reached on Thursday as Weaver appeared before Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent, who will sentence Weaver on Sept. 10. A four-day trial for Weaver was to start next week. Weaver killed Hoglund while he was on probation and has other charges that will be considered when he’s sentenced.