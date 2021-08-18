Fort Wayne man pleads guilty to fatal 2020 shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man has pleaded guilty in connection to a 2020 shooting that left an Ohio man dead.

Markquiel Derrick, 29, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter Tuesday according to our Partners in News at ABC 21. Derrick will spend up to 20 years behind bars with five years on probation. His sentencing is set for Sept. 24. He was originally charged with murder in the case.

Derrick admitted to shooting and killing Antonyo Stephens, 42 of Columbus, Ohio, last August at a home in the 4900 block of South Harrison Street.