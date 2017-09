ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne man pled guilty to unemployment insurance fraud in Allen County Superior Court 5.

An Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD) employee began an investigation that determined 33-year-old Juan D. Flores was working and receiving wages while claiming unemployment insurance benefits.

Flores was sentenced to two years and 183 days of probation, and was ordered to repay DWD $25,713 for all benefits collected.