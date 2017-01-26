Fort Wayne man now President’s special assistant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne native now works closely with the President of the United States.

1988 Snider High School graduate Marc Lotter was appointed “special assistant” to President Donald Trump and press secretary to Vice President Mike Pence Wednesday.

The Journal Gazette reports that Lotter was Pence’s gubernatorial re-election campaign manager, then his national press secretary when Pence became the Republican candidate for Vice President.

Lotter is one of five Hoosiers appointed to roles within the Trump administration this week.