Fort Wayne man nabbed in big drug bust sentenced to life in prison

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man will spend the rest of his life in prison for his part in what police called a cocaine distribution network in the Fort Wayne area.

The U.S. Prosecutor’s Office says 66-year-old Larry Norton was convicted in June of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute after police found cocaine and heroin in his possession during a March 2015 raid that included 16 other federal searches in Indiana, Ohio and Texas.

Norton was sentenced to life in prison Thursday, which is the mandatory sentence he could have received because he has three prior felony drug convictions on his record: two for dealing and distributing cocaine, and one for possessing cocaine.