Fort Wayne man killed in Saturday motorcycle crash identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man killed in a Saturday afternoon motorcycle crash has been identified.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office reports a motorcycle stuck another motorcycle at the intersection of E. Ferguson Road and Anthony Boulevard around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Rocky Lynn Parker, 57 of Fort Wayne, was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

He died of blunt force injuries, and his manner of death was ruled an accident.

Two other people were hurt in the crash, and were also taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. They were not identified.