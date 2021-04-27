Fort Wayne man killed in crash with truck in DeKalb County

AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO):The DeKalb County Sheriff reports that a 34 year old Fort Wayne Man was killed when his SUV collided with a garbage truck just after 9-30 Tuesday morning.

The crash happened as the garbage truck was parked in front of a residence on County Road 68 picking up trash receptacles when it was struck in the rear end by the SUV. A 33 year old worker on the garbage truck was hit by the lift arm as the truck moved forward. The driver of the SUV, 34 year old Nicholas Chambers was trapped in the wreckage and died at the scene. A 35 year old passenger in the SUV was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital in critical condition.