Fort Wayne man killed in DeKalb County crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man is dead after a fiery Sunday night crash in DeKalb County.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department was called to the 1900 block of County Road 68 at about 10:40pm to find one car fully engulfed in flames, and 29-year-old Heath Reed lying on the ground, having been ejected from the vehicle.

Police and EMS crews tried CPR and other life-saving measures, but Reed was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe speed was a factor in the crash that led to the fire, and they searched the area for anyone else who may have been inside the car, but didn’t find anything.

The crash, and just what caused it, is still under investigation.