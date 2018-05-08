Fort Wayne man killed by falling rock in Hawaii

KIPAHULU, Hawaii (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man was killed by a falling rock in Haleakala National Park Saturday.

The body of Greg Miller, 34, was found Sunday morning near Waimoku Falls in the Kipahulu District of the park according to the Maui News. He had hiked to the waterfall with an Indiana woman and two friends from Wailuku. That’s when Miller was struck by a falling rock just before 6:20 p.m.

First responders on scene say Miller suffered massive head trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene. They decided it was too dangerous to recover Miller’s body due to rocks still falling in the area.