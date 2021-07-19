Fort Wayne man in Iowa injured in crash

IOWA (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne man was injured in a crash on Friday in southern Iowa.

It started around 4:30 p.m. Friday on US Highway 63, north of Ottumwa, Iowa, when a garbage truck failed to yield to a car driven by 58-year-old Randolph Beaty of Amboy, Iowa. The car struck the garbage truck causing the car to become wedged underneath the truck.

Beaty died in the crash. 56-year-old Jeffrey Davis of Fort Wayne was a passenger in Beaty’s car and was taken to a hospital with injuries.

The garbage truck driver was unharmed. The crash remains under investigation.