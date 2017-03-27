Fort Wayne man gets 7 years for fatal police chase

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man will spend the next 7 years in prison for his part in a police chase that ended with a fatal crash last year.

21-year-old Dylan Hall was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with 3 years suspended, after making a deal with prosecutors that saw him pleading guilty to felony resisting law enforcement and charges of reckless homicide and criminal recklessness being dropped.

The Journal Gazette reports the chase started after he sped by, and nearly hit, a Fort Wayne police officer’s car near the intersection of Ardmore and Engle on February 4th, 2016. A chase ensued that ended when Hall turned onto Nuttman Avenue and flipped his vehicle after going over a set of railroad tracks.

A passenger in his vehicle was killed.