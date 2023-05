FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – 30-year-old Jacquail Belcher was found guilty on Friday by an Allen County jury for three counts of murder and a firearm enhancement.

Our partners in news at 21 Alive report that the murders took place in June of 2018, with Belcher being charged for the murders in January of this year.

Court records say that he shot and killed Dernail Brown, DaShaun Richards, and Breondon Pinkston.