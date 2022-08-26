Fort Wayne man found guilty in deadly 2020 shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man has been found guilty of murder in a 2020 shooting.

Ronald Williams III, 33, was found guilty Thursday in the shooting death of Emoni M. Martin, 19. Williams was also found guilty of a sentencing enhancement for using a gun to commit a crime and battery by means of a deadly weapon according to the Journal Gazette.

Williams shot and killed Martin and injured another man in the incident on Oct. 4, 2020 at the Centennial Townhomes in the 7000 block of Serenity Drive.

Williams faces up to 85 years in prison. He is set to be sentenced on Sept. 30.