Fort Wayne man facing felony charges after leading police on chase

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man is facing three felony charges after a police chase over the weekend.

While on patrol Saturday just before 9:00 p.m., detectives with the Gang & Violent Crimes Unit, noticed a Mustang driving recklessly. Detectives attempted a traffic stop at the Shell Gas station at Mckinnie Avenue and Hessen Cassel Road. However, the Mustang drove off at a high rate of speed.

Detectives started following the vehicle. During the pursuit, the Mustang crashed into two parked cars, continued for about half a block then came to a stop. As detectives’ squads approached, the suspect put the car in reverse and rammed the squad car, damaging it.

Several other police cruisers arrived on the scene, and the suspect was taken into custody. He was later identified as Christopher Norris, 31.

After Norris was taken into custody, detectives found a loaded pistol sitting on the driver’s seat. Norris is a convicted felon and was charged with Resisting law enforcement-fleeing in a vehicle (felony), carrying a handgun without a license (felony), criminal recklessness (felony), and leaving the scene of a crash.