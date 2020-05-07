Fort Wayne man facing federal firearm charge

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A 26-year-old Fort Wayne man has been charged in federal court with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Henry Underwood was charged Wednesday, according to U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch, based on an incident in December 2019 after police were called on reports of someone shooting at a house.

Officers tracked down Underwood, who had a gun matching the description provided by witnesses; shell casings collected from the scene of the shooting were matched to the gun.

“We continue to remain focused on reducing gun crime in the Northern District of Indiana,” Kirsch says. “This case is an excellent example of our coordination with ATF in partnership with the Fort Wayne Police and the Indiana State Police.”