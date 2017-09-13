Fort Wayne man facing child exploitation charges in Colorado

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man has been arrested on child exploitation charges out of Colorado.

33-year-old Corey Hall was caught by a collaborative effort between police agencies, according to the Indiana State Police, and was arrested at his workplace in Fort Wayne last night.

The Parker Police Department in Parker, CO says Hall had allegedly been in contact with a young girl using several social media apps, as far back as January 2016, and exchanged hundreds of explicit photos and almost two dozen videos.

He’s currently in the Allen County Jail, waiting to be extradited to Colorado.