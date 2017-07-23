Man facing attempted murder charges after Sunday morning shootout

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man is facing multiple charges including attempted murder after a morning shootout.

Police responded to a call of a shootout at 5210 Werling Drive on the city’s southeast side just after 9 a.m. this morning. Officials then arrested 23-year-old James Starks III at 7203 Hickory Creek after learning of his role in the shootout.

He was booked in the Allen County Jail and is facing two counts of attempted murder, two counts of criminal recklessness and an intimidation charge.

The shooting is still under investigation.