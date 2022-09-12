Fort Wayne man faces neglect charges after son accidentally shot himself

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – 29-year-old Dauris Anderson is facing neglect charges after his 9-year-old son shot himself in January of this year.

Our partners in news at ABC 21 report court documents show that on January 23 a boy told police that he found the 9-year-old lying on the garage floor suffering from a gunshot wound. The 9-year-old later told police that he had went into the garage to play with the gun. He had played with it before and he found it underneath the couch. He then pulled the trigger and accidentally shot himself.

Anderson had left his three children at their grandmother’s house to go grocery shopping and said that the guns in the home belonged to him. The guns included six handguns, one AK-47, three rifles and ammunition.

Court documents show that in 2019, one of the other three children was shot in the hand while trying to take a gun away from a younger brother that had said he was going to shoot his sibling for hitting him in the stomach. That gun was found in a box in a bedroom.