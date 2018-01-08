Fort Wayne man dies after Sunday house fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The victim of a Sunday house fire has been identified.

James Rogers, 33, of Fort Wayne, died accidentally from smoke inhalation and thermal burns, according to the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

On Sunday, Jan. 7, firefighters with the Fort Wayne Fire Department were called to the home in the 7600 block of Ensign Court. Once there, they found Rogers down inside the home. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Fire Department and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.