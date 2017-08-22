Fort Wayne man dies in motorcycle crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man died in a motorcycle crash Sunday evening.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office says 35-year-old Blake D. Shafer was transported to the hospital after crashing his motorcycle at around 6 p.m. Sunday on Yellow River Road near Butt Road. Shafer was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The coroner says he died from blunt force trauma and ruled the crash as an accident.

The crash is still under investigation.

Shafer’s death marks the 25th fatal motor vehicle crash in Allen County this year.