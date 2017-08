FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne man has died after crashing his motorcycle during a rally in South Dakota, according to our partners in news at ABC 21.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety said the crash happened on Interstate 90, just east of Sturgis.

The motorcyclist was riding eastbound on I-90 when he lost control.

The 27-year-old man from Fort Wayne was not wearing a helmet and died from injuries sustained in the crash.

His identity has not been provided at this time.