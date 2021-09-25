Fort Wayne man dies in I-69 Friday night crash

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man died in a crash on I-69 near Markle Friday night.

Indiana State Police troopers were called on a report of a crash at just after 6:30 p.m. near the 283 mile marker. Once on scene, troopers found a 2002 Porsche car that had crashed into the center median cable barriers.

The driver, Michael D. Tufts, 60, was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Huntington County Coroner.

Witnesses told troopers that the Porsche had a left rear tire blowout while going south in the left lane on the interstate, then lost control and struck the rear of a semi before crashing into the median.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

The tire failure is believed to be the only contributing factor in the crash, which is still under investigation.