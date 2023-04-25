Fort Wayne man dies in early morning motorcycle crash

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne man died as the result of a Tuesday morning motorcycle crash.

The crash happened shortly before 3 a.m. in the 7300 block of Leesburg Road, when the motorcycle left the roadway and struck a guardrail. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Arcola Fire Department.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the man as Cullen Alexander Surine, 22, of Fort Wayne.

His cause of death was ruled due to multiple blunt force injuries due to a motorcycle vehicle crash and his manner of death an accident.