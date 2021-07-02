Fort Wayne Man Convicted of Murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Jury Has Convicted A Fort Wayne Man of Murder.

22-year-old Trenton D. Fye was found guilty of murder at the end of a three-day trial Thursday.

Fye was charged last year with murder and using a firearm in the commission of a crime where death results. Fye was one of two visitors in Kenneth Frierson’s bedroom on June 19, 2020, when Frierson was shot dead while playing video games.

According to the Journal Gazette, the jury came back with the verdict of guilty on both charges after an hour and a half. Fye’s sentencing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on August 20th.