Fort Wayne Man Convicted of Drug Trafficking and Firearms Charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne Man has been convicted of drug trafficking and firearms charges. 37-year-old Steven J. Hecke of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was found guilty Monday after a five-day jury trial of two counts of distributing methamphetamine, one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, one count of possessing methamphetamine and fentanyl with the intent to distribute, one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and one count of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. Hecke’s sentencing will be scheduled by separate order of the Court for the coming weeks.