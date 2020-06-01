Fort Wayne man charged with having unregistered machine gun

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man is charged after he was accused of firing an unregistered machine gun as a previously convicted felon.

Police saw a social media post on May 28 from an account of Luis Rodriguez-Solorio, 22. The post contained a video of him firing a fully automatic pistol, offering the gun for sale.

Later that evening, police tried to stop Rodriguez-Solorio’s vehicle but a chase ensued. He eventually crashed in the 7400 block of Beaty Ave.

He was arrested and later told officers he had a fully automatic .45 caliber pistol with multiple magazines. After finding the gun, police confirmed the gun was a machine gun, which must be registered in the National Firearm Registration and Transfer Record.

However, the gun was not registered to Rodriguez-Solorio. He also is prohibited from possessing firearms after a previous felony burglary conviction.

The case is still under investigation.