Fort Wayne man charged after narcotics search

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man is in custody after police served a search warrant this morning.

The Fort Wayne Police Department tells WOWO News that detectives of the FWPD’s Vice and Narcotics Division, assisted by the Emergency Services Team, served a warrant at a home on Heatherwind Drive at about 9:30am.

Michael Billingsley was arrested, charged with violating his probation, being a habitual driving violator, failure to appear for an OWI charge, dealing in cocaine or other narcotic drugs, and possession of methamphetamine, cocaine, and a controlled substance.