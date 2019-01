FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man is in police custody in New York over an alleged road rage incident.

New York State Police tell our Partners in News at ABC 21 30-year-old Chad Rickard is accused of pointing a 45-caliber handgun at the driver of another vehicle while both were driving on the New York State Thruway Friday.

Rickard was arrested and charged with possession of a handgun without a permit, and menacing, which is a felony in New York.