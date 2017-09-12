Fort Wayne man charged with attempted murder sentenced to 40 years in prison

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne man charged with attempted murder after chasing an ex-girlfriend in her car and shooting her in the leg has been sentenced to 40 years in prison, according to Fort Wayne’s NBC.

Willie Amos was handed the 40-year sentence in court Tuesday.

In an August hearing, Amos was also charged with dealing a Schedule I drug and being a serious violent felon in possession of a handgun. He could face another 17.5 years for possession with intent to sell narcotics. The judge’s decision will come at a later date.