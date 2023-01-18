Fort Wayne man arrested on gun, drug charges following chase

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man was arrested and is facing drug charges following a pursuit Tuesday.

Detectives with the gang and violent crimes unit were conducting an investigation at around 3 p.m. regarding drugs and guns at a home in the 6200 block of Pheasant Pass near Maplecrest Road on the city’s northeast side. Officers had a search warrant for cocaine charges for Kevin Jones.

Police say they tried to stop Jones, but he led officers on a chase. He allegedly threw his backpack out the window but it was caught on the door.

Officers say they found 512 grams of fentanyl, fake Percocet pills, 87 grams of cocaine, 30 grams of powder fentanyl in the backpack, along with three illegal firearms, more fentanyl and methamphetamine from the warrant. Four small children were also in the home, and drugs and firearms were within reach of them according to police.

Jones is facing charges of dealing cocaine, unlawful carry of a handgun, neglect of a dependent, resisting law enforcement, possession of cocaine and possession of meth.