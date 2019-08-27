Fort Wayne man arrested on four felony counts of child porn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne man is scheduled to be in court Wednesday after being found in possession of child pornography.

Officers first received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) on March 6, according to our partners in news at ABC 21. The NCMEC reported seeing dozens of images of child porn that were uploaded by a Dropbox user.

Following an investigation, police were able to obtain a search warrant for Justin Rabbitt, 30. During a search of Rabbitt’s home and workplace, police found additional pornographic images involving young boys.

Rabbitt is facing four felony charges of child pornography.