Fort Wayne man arrested in connection to November murder

GARRETT, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man was arrested and charged with murder Wednesday morning in connection to a murder of another man in November of last year.

Weston Blakely, 23, was arrested by Fort Wayne Police and Garrett Police at just before 11 a.m. in Garrett. Blakely was taken into custody without incident and was transported to the Allen County Jail.

He is charged with murder in the death of Jonathon Jackson back on Nov. 10 in the 2100 block of Point West Drive at the West Wind Apartments on the city’s northwest side.

RELATED: Fight leaves one dead, one hospitalized

Fort Wayne Police officers were called the apartment complex at 1:23 a.m. after a fight and found a man suffering from stab wounds in a hallway. Officers were then directed to an apartment were they found another man dead from gunshot wounds.

The stabbing victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene after he was shot multiple times.