Fort Wayne man arrested during traffic stop Monday, believed to have shot and killed puppy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne man was arrested Monday night during a felony traffic stop.

David Lee Fowlkes, 38, is known as a serious violent felon as a result of a previous Robbery conviction, and had fugitive warrants out of DeKalb County. Police are also investigating an incident involving Fowlkes that led to the shooting and killing of a three-month-old puppy.

Around 4:15 p.m. Monday, police located Fowlkes in the 3600 block of Avondale Drive, east of Lafayette Street, and were able to successfully conduct a felony traffic stop.

During the stop, police found almost 262 grams of marijuana in nine one-ounce baggies, a black digital scale, a Smith & Wesson 9MM, and a spent shell casing.

Fowlkes was arrested without incident and faces the following charges:

Unlawful possession of a firearm by serious violent felon

Dealing Marijuana

Operator never licensed

Animal Care and Control is still actively investigating the killing of the three-month-old puppy, but no further information is available at this time.