Fort Wayne man arrested after child abduction

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man was arrested Sunday after storming a woman’s home and taking their 1-year-old child at gunpoint.

Fort Wayne Police tell WOWO News they were called to the Wildwood Place Apartments on Portage Blvd at about 7:50am after 21-year-old Bryant Shelton allegedly forced his way into the woman’s apartment with a handgun and took the child. Shelton is the father, but does not have legal custody.

He fled the scene in a vehicle, which was found empty by police within a few blocks away, then found Shelton himself hiding in a backyard on South Washington Road amid some trees and shrubs. Shelton was arrested and charged with Felony Residential Entry and Felony Invasion of Privacy.

The child was found at a nearby home and doesn’t seem to have been hurt.