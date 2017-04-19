Fort Wayne man arrested after chase

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man is facing charges after a police chase this morning in Huntington County, according to our news partners at ABC 21.

Huntington County Sheriff’s Deputies say they tried to stop 18-year old Dalton Ray for speeding on State Road 9.

However, officers say Dalton drove away, even going off road through fields to flee. Officials say they detected the smell of alcohol on Ray, but he refused any testing.

Ray is facing charges of resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, driving while suspended, and open container. He is also under investigation for operating while intoxicated.