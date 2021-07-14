Fort Wayne Man arrested after vandalism incident at Martin Luther King Bridge

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO):Fort Wayne Police were called to the Martin Luther King Bridge just after 11-30 Wednesday after receiving a call from a citizen about a man vandalizing the bridge and statue with spray paint. The caller followed the suspect and let the police know where he could be found.

Officers arrived and arrested 51 year old Aung Tint Han, after finding spray paint they believe was used, in his vehicle. Han also admitted to the crime.

Public Works was able to immediately remove the spray paint from the bridge and statue. Han is charged with criminal mischief.