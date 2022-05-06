Fort Wayne man arrested after search warrants served on Vance Avenue and Taylor Street

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne Police announced the arrest of Michael Chapman, 41, of Fort Wayne after search warrants were served in the 2400 block of Vance Avenue, and at his place of business in the 2200 block of Taylor Street.

Fort Wayne Narcotics Detectives obtained the search warrants after a lengthy investigation. During the search, over $25,000 in cash, four handguns, 17.5 grams of Fentanyl, 31.4 grams of Cocaine, 126.6 grams of a green leafy substance, and narcotics paraphernalia were all found. One of the handguns located, was a 9 mm Glock that had been modified with a full auto adaptor switch, making it an illegal weapon under NFA regulation.

Chapman’s charges include,

Dealing Cocaine (Level 2), – 4 counts

Dealing Cocaine/Narcotic Drug (Fentanyl – Level 3) – 4 counts

Possession of a Firearm by Serious Violent Felon (Level 4)

Fort Wayne Police also announced the arrest of Dezirae M. Serrato, 29, from Fort Wayne after a search warrant was served in the 2200 block of Taylor St. Her preliminary charges include probation/parole violation and multiple warrants.

It is was not immediately clear what the connection, if any, was between the two individuals arrested.