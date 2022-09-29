Fort Wayne man arrested after pursuit on I-69 in Grant County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Kysan Jones, 20, of Fort Wayne faces charges of resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle, reckless driving, and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

Just after 9:30 a.m. Thursday a state trooper initiated a traffic stop after Jones was allegedly traveling 89 miles per hour in a 70 mile per hour zone near the 261 mile marker. Jones was driving a 2018 Nissan Sentra and failed to stop, leading the trooper on a chase north.

The chase ended near the 273 mile marker when the trooper utilized a precision immobilization technique against Jones’ vehicle. He was then taken into custody without incident.

During a search of the vehicle officers found individually packaged marijuana, a handgun, and THC vape cartridges.