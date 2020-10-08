Fort Wayne man arrested after high-speed chase

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man was arrested Wednesday night in Huntington County after leading Indiana State Police Troopers on a 40-mile chase reaching speeds of 120 mph.

A trooper tried to stop a car going 120 mph south on I-69 just north of Warren at the 280 mile marker at about 9:20 p.m. The driver, Demitrius Duane Ridley, 33, continued south.

Other police joined to assist in the chase and deployed stop sticks and blocked interstate exit ramps. However, Ridley did exit the interstate at the 241 mile marker and then headed east on SR 332 (W. McGalliard Rd.) in Delaware.

Officers deployed stop sticks on W. McGalliard Rd. at CR 500 W, deflating both of Ridley’s front tires. Ridley continued going west before his vehicle came to a stop near Nebo Road west of Muncie.

Ridley then barricaded himself inside his car before officers arrested him without incident at about 9:55 p.m. He was taken to the Huntington County Jail.

Ridley is facing charges of felony resisting law enforcement, misdemeanor resisting law enforcement, misdemeanor reckless driving, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated, misdemeanor operator never licensed and misdemeanor operating while suspended (prior).

He is held in jail pending an initial hearing.