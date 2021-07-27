Fort Wayne man admits to shooting his girlfriend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man told police that he shot his girlfriend four times because he thought she was cheating on him.

Nicholas Mitchell, 23, is charged with domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury and domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon in the shooting at his home in the 7100 block of Chippenham Drive on July 25 according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

The victim told police that Mitchell hit her car and then shot her four times late Sunday night. She was taken to a hospital, where she was last listed in critical condition.

Officers found a gun and a bent baton in the road according to an affidavit. Mitchell told police that he was arguing with her for being out of town “for too long.”

He is held on a $20,000 bond. Mitchell has a court hearing on Thursday.