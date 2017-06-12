Fort Wayne man admits to sex with 11-year-old

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man has pleaded guilty to having sex with an 11-year-old girl.

43-year-old Jason Tuttle admitted to two counts of child molesting and one count of child solicitation, all felonies, in Allen Superior Court. He made a plea deal with prosecutors that would see him serve 25 years in prison, followed by a six-year stint on probation, plus ten years suspended.

Three additional counts of child molesting and dissemination of matter harmful to minors will be dropped, according to the News-Sentinel.

Prosecutors say he had known the girl since she was 4 years old, and started having sex with her last year.