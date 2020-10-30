Fort Wayne man acquitted of 2016 murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An Allen County jury acquitted a Fort Wayne man of a 2016 fatal shooting yesterday.

According to the Journal Gazette, it took jurors around two hours to declare 24-year-old Logan Stuth not guilty of murder in the August 2016 death of Dominique Williams.

Williams was shot to death inside a southwest Fort Wayne apartment during an attempted robbery, according to police, who say Stuth gave them several different versions of what happened that day, including a claim that he woke up with a gun in his face and that a “skinny man” shot Williams, then changing his story to include multiple men, which a neighbor debunked.

His own brother told police Stuth had been acting strangely and did not appear to be upset about the man’s death. Stuth was finally charged with the shooting in March 2018.