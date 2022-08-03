Fort Wayne man accused of stabbing pregnant woman nearly 50 times

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man is facing multiple charges after he was accused of stabbing a woman pregnant with his child nearly 50 times.

Our Partners in News at ABC 21 say Brandon K. Williams, 41, is facing charges of aggravated battery, domestic battery, strangulation and intimidation.

Court documents reveal that Fort Wayne Police were called back on July 31 from a woman who said she was on the phone with her cousin when she heard arguing and the woman on the other line gasping for air. Dispatch also received a call from the woman’s neighbor who reported he heard a woman yell for help.

Police arrived and found Williams “completely covered in blood.” The woman was on the floor yelling for help and rolling from side to side. Court documents also state that the woman told police that she was stabbed more than 40 times.

She was taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center where doctors said she was stabbed at least 48 times and suffered multiple fractures. They also confirmed that she was 24 weeks pregnant.