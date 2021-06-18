Fort Wayne Mad Ants announce 15th anniversary season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO):The Fort Wayne Mad Ants, presented by Lutheran Health Network, the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, will be celebrating the franchise’s 15th Anniversary season in 2021-2022. The Mad Ants debuted in the 2007-2008 season, tipping off with the official naming of the franchise in June of 2007.

The G-League’s second longest-tenured franchise, the Mad Ants will celebrate this anniversary with several unique and special activations to honor the team’s history. These will include in-game presentations, social media posts, and other recognitions of the former players, unforgettable moments, and impactful people who have played a role in bringing the G-League’s best fans years of memories.

The Mad Ants also have unveiled a commemorative 15th Anniversary logo. The triangular emblem includes the team’s navy blue, gold, and cool gray color scheme and will celebrate the franchise’s past, present, and future.

Additionally, all fans will receive a complimentary 15th anniversary t-shirt courtesy of Lutheran Health Network/OPS when the team tips off the new season on November 6 at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The team will wear themed jerseys for that game, which will be auctioned with proceeds benefitting Associated Churches of Fort Wayne.

“Any anniversary is a special time, but to celebrate 15 years, after the Pandemic is extra special,” said Mad Ants President Tim Bawmann. “We can’t wait to re-open on November 6th, building on the foundation that was started 15 years ago with our best promotional schedule yet. Stay tuned!”

The Fort Wayne Mad Ants made their debut on November 23, 2007, against Tulsa 66ers at the Memorial Coliseum. In September 2015, the franchise became the 10th G League team wholly owned by an NBA franchise after the purchase by Pacers Sports & Entertainment.