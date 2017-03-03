Fort Wayne listed as “must visit” city for spring

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): More national recognition for Fort Wayne.

Major travel website Expedia has listed Fort Wayne among the top 25 cities in the country to visit in spring. The list, which is topped by Charleston, Missouri, takes into account scenery, average temperatures, activities and attractions.

Fort Wayne got the nod for the Michiana Wine Festival, the Old Fort, and nearby Metea County Park.

It recommends travelers visit Fort Wayne in April… just in time for the start of baseball season with the Fort Wayne TinCaps.

